Texarkana nonprofit sets up ‘blessing box’ to help address food insecurity

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope for Texarkana is stepping up to address food insecurity in the community by setting up Blessing Boxes.

The Blessing Box is a miniature food pantry, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The box contains things like nonperishable foods, hygiene, and toiletry items that are available to anyone in need.

“The more that we researched and looked at the different areas in Texarkana, we realized that there was a need,” said Corena Lavender, president of the nonprofit. Lavender says the original goal was to serve the homeless population, but she saw a need for people who have lower wages or live on a fixed income.

The organization has five boxes set up throughout the Texarkana region. Information on how to donate and box locations can be found at hope4txk.org