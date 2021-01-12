Texarkana nonprofit to offer classes on how to deal with children and trauma

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the Sake of One Executive Director, Angela Coston supports families dealing with foster children in the Arklatex.

Since the pandemic, she’s now helping families learn how to deal with mental trauma with a program known as Trust-based relational intervention, also known as TBRI.

“Parents can help at home but unless they are getting help at school and help at church and feeling love and care every where they go they are not going to fully heal from that and then this cycle of abuse and neglect is going to continue,” said Coston.

As an advocate for children, Coston says TBRI classes have helped her build a better relationship with her own foster child.

“We have been connecting with him and empowering his body and then correcting him through that loving way of doing things and that calm way of doing things,” said Coston.

By connecting, empowering and correcting, Coston says broken relationships can be healed.

“You have to start with understanding your attachment style, why, look at your childhood. Why you do the things you do why you parent the way you do,” said Coston.

For the Sake of One is offering classes to parents for a fee of twenty dollars.



