Texarkana nurses to provide some relief for those affected Imelda

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Thirteen nurses from CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas are headed out to help their sister facility in Beaumont. 

The area has experienced serious flooding from Imelda, and the hospital, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth, was not spared.

CHRISTUS officials said the nurses leaving Thursday night don’t know how long they’ll be staying, but they will help relieve the nursing staff in Beaumont.  

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Friday

80° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 80° 70°

Saturday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 71°

Sunday

87° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 72°

Monday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
71°

71°

3 AM
Showers
47%
71°

71°

4 AM
Showers
58%
71°

71°

5 AM
Rain
68%
71°

71°

6 AM
Rain
69%
71°

72°

7 AM
Rain
60%
72°

71°

8 AM
Showers
58%
71°

72°

9 AM
Showers
58%
72°

73°

10 AM
Showers
55%
73°

74°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
74°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
79°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss