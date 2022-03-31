TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana, Arkansas police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting last week of an escaped inmate.

According to TAPD, the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Michael Olsen has been ruled justified by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney following a review of the findings of an Arkansas State Police investigation.

Olson was one of two inmates who escaped from the Bowie County Jail just after 1 a.m. Monday, March 21, along with 38-year-old Wayde Land. Police say the two escapees had changed clothes and were walking in the 100 block of East St. when a witness who recognized Olsen and had seen social media posts alerting the public of the search for the men alerted a nearby police officer.

That officer called for backup. TAPD says the second officer arrived within seconds and the two men were identified as the escapees.

“Lane was arrested without incident, but Olson resisted arrest, attempted to flee and was tackled to the ground,” TAPD said in a statement released early Thursday afternoon. “During the ensuing altercation, Olson was able to gain control of one of the officer’s guns while they struggled on the ground. The officer, realizing that Olson had his service weapon was able to eject the magazine and discharge the chambered round. The second officer, who had given several commands to the suspect to comply, discharged their agency issued firearm into Olson, who succumbed to his injuries.”

Following TAPD policy, the Arkansas State Police, Criminal Investigative Unit, was notified of the incident and a team of investigators responded to Texarkana immediately. After collecting and processing all the information and evidence gained during their investigation, an investigative file was submitted to the Miller County, 8th South Judicial District, Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review.

TAPD says after fulfilling the requirements set forth in department policy regarding officers involved in deadly force encounters, the officers will be returned to duty and service to the citizens of Texarkana.

The names of the officers involved have not been released.