Texarkana officials continue road infrastructure efforts near school zones

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana city leaders are looking to make roadways near schools safer for pedestrians.

City leaders have just been approved to apply for a grant with TxDot. With this grant, officials say they would add more sidewalks and bike paths in high-traffic areas.

According to officials, 1.8 million will be requested for Kennedy Lane and 800 thousand for Leopard Drive.

“We just ask people to be patient as we do this workaround town, it is making our city better I know it can be inconvenient for travel purposes but it is making our city better,” said City of Texarkana, Lisa Thompson.

They say this will be another safe option for your kids to get to school safely.

It could take up to a year before we know if the grant is approved. City officials say construction could begin as early as the Spring of 2022.