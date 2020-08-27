Texarkana officials issue local ‘state of disaster’ proclamation in wake of Hurricane Laura

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Judge Bobby Howell and Mayor Bob Bruggeman issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday, declaring a state of disaster for Bowie County and the city of Texarkana as Hurricane Laura poses a threat to the ArkLaTex.

According to the city officials, the proclamation is in accordance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster proclamation. Hurricane Laura is expected to bring imminent disaster including widespread and severe property damage, injury, and loss of life due to widespread flooding and damaging winds.

Resident are urged to prepare for large amounts of rainfall, potential flooding, and possible power outages. The following messages should be taken into consideration during storm preparation:

Turn around; Don’t drown. We could see significant rainfall which will result in flooding in our region, so if you encounter a flooded roadway please do not enter the water. Turn your vehicle around and avoid the water.

9-1-1 is for emergencies only. If you have non-emergency questions or need more information, call (903) 798-(903) 255-5560.

Avoid downed lines. Downed power lines are dangerous. Never touch them. For safety’s sake, always assume that a fallen power line is live, and call 9-1-1 immediately to report a fallen power line. Don’t drive over it, touch it with an object, or approach it.

Register now for CODE RED, the emergency notification system, by visiting https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/9CE5BBCCF212 or calling 903-798-3181.

Create an emergency outage kit. Be prepared should the power go out. Assemble an emergency outage kit that includes the following items, at a minimum: Flashlights and fresh batteries Battery-powered radios or televisions Candles, matches, or lighters Water for drinking and cooking Camping equipment (sleeping bags, camp stoves, lanterns) Non-perishable food and a manual can opener Manufacturers’ instructions for power-operated equipment such as the garage door, generator Important medicines you need to take. Better to locate them while the power is still on than fumbling around in the dark should the power go out.



Stay alert and prepare for power outages.

Customers who are on life support systems or need uninterrupted electric service for health reasons should make alternate arrangements in preparation for potential power outages.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage SWEPCO outage or 1-877-707-2232 to report a Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative power outage.

Local school closures include Texas A&M- University- Texarkana, Texarkana College, and University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Please refer to each school’s website for individual instruction plans. For a complete list of closures and delays, refer to local media outlets.

