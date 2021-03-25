Texarkana officials react to possibility of mask mandate being lifted in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mask mandate in Arkansas could be lifted as early as next week, but at least one local emergency management official is concerned that might be too soon.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that he believes his proposal to remove a mask mandate intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus will take place as planned at the end of the month.

On CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ Hutchinson said goals announced in February to lift the mask mandate, which include a positivity rate below 10%, or fewer than 750 hospitalizations, are being met and he believes the mask requirement will be lifted. However, some businesses would still be able to require masks if they choose.

“One of our concerns is that if we relax this, then people travel to other locations where the positivity rates may be a little higher. There’s a possibility of bringing it back,” said Joe Bennett, who is the director of the Miller County Office of Emergency Management.

The state is currently in phase 1C of vaccine distribution, which includes anyone 18 and older with underlying health conditions. More than 1 million total doses had been distributed as of Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Of those, the ADH says 359,741 have been fully immunized. Another 333,212 have had their first shots.

With Miller County receiving nearly 1,000 doses of the vaccine each week, Bennett says turnout rates at vaccination clinics have not been as high as they should be.

“It’s really hard to determine how many people we’ve had vaccinated because if people traveled to Texas, they have not recorded those as Miller County residents.”

“I’m going to be respectful of any business and what their decision is on how they run their business,” said Jeff Hart, who represents Ward 6 on the Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors. “And if they make that choice that they want to make masks mandated I have a choice whether I’m going to go eat at that restaurant or shop in that business.”

As restrictions are lifted and more people begin to travel, Texarkana, Arkansas officials encourage residents to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.

“We have a great city. And we want to get back to whatever normal we can get back to. And I just want people to really pray about their decision. On what they think is best for themselves. But, also what they think is best for our city,” said Hart.

The state’s positivity rate was nine percent as of last week. The mandate could be lifted as early as March 31, 2021.