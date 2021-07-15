Texarkana organization “CASA” hosts first “Teach to Prevent” conference

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center hosted their first “Teach to Prevent Conference” to show educators how to recognize the signs of sexual abuse amongst children.

This event was a one-day free training for teachers, counselors, and nurses in the area. The goal was to empower these professionals to teach child abuse prevention.

One of the keynote speaker’s Jenna Quinn formed a law in texas called “Jenna’s Law” which requires schools in texas to create an abuse prevention policy.

Another speaker, Bowie County’s District Attorney Kelly Crisp, talked about the steps in recognizing and reporting abuse.

“It’s a large problem. We’ve served over 700 kids this past year and it’s down from previous years because of COVID-19. It’s down because students were not in school and they weren’t able to report,” said Ana Willis, CASA Education Specialist.

Dozens of teachers across the Texarkana Region participated in this conference.