Texarkana organization creates a COVID-19 Happiness Project

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A faith-based organization is uplifting the community through a COVID-19 Happiness Project. For the Sake of One is using their Facebook page to post “challenges” for families to engage in during this crisis.

Members of the organization said they’ve noticed the amount of sadness in the Texarkana area lately. Now, they want to shed light on this dark situation our country is facing. They’re coming up with fun activities to do while spending time inside.

“We started the COVID happiness project to have daily challenges of things that people can do with their family and by themselves to help kind of reduce that stress,” said Angela Coston.

Some of the activities include a family game night, reading a book, virtual tours of national parks, and a dance party indoors.

“We do one with the family including the kids so that everybody’s involved and then we do one for the adults. Just so that they can have their own self-care to themselves because it’s important that they too need to destress so that they can care for their children in a positive way,” said Emily Bennington, a Graduate Social Work Intern.

Executive Director Angela Coston said they can’t save all children but the goal is to save at least one.

“When stress increases so do abuse and neglect and so we know that when kids are at home they don’t have the teacher’s eyes on them anymore. So I am worried about how many kids are going to be abused or neglected during this time.”

Not only does For the Sake of One provide happiness activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also provide clothes to young boys and girls in the foster care system.

“So if a caseworker goes and checks out a situation and we have things that they need and we can give them like a crib and we can prevent a removal then we want to do that because families are better when they’re together not broken up,” said Coston.

The COVID-19 happiness project will continue throughout this public health crisis. To participate in their daily activities visit their Facebook page.

