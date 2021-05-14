Texarkana organization hosts “Beyond the Badge” golf tournament for law enforcement officers

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of National Police Appreciation Week, a newly founded organization in Texarkana, “Beyond the Badge” hosts its first golf tournament to raise money for law enforcement officers in the area.

About 10 teams of law enforcement officers, first responders, and people of the community participated in the first annual golf tournament for the non-profit group.

The founding president, Jade Brendenberg says the idea came about in September of 2020 on “National Thank a Police Officer Day”.

According to Brendenberg, she hosted a small fundraiser that brought in enough money to help about 300 police officers across 8 departments in Miller County, Arkansas, and Bowie County, Texas.

Following that event, Brendenberg started an organization to give back to local law enforcement officers. She hopes this community-wide golf tournament will bring in enough money to continue the great initiatives for local officers.

“I know right now being a police officer in this time and age is not something everyone wants to do,” said Brendenberg.

Brendenberg says a portion of the money raised on Friday will be donated to police departments in the region. The remaining funds will go towards future fundraising events.

“It’s for a good cause going forward for anyone that may get – you know – injured in a line of duty or anything that may happen to us,” said TTPD Officer Johnathan Price.