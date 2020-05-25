Texarkana organization looking for volunteers during National Foster Care Month

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The non-profit “For the Sake of One” is advocating for the foster care community now more than ever. Executive director Angela Coston said since the start of the pandemic there has not been an influx in reports.

“I think a lot of that is attributed to the fact that kids aren’t in school. Kids aren’t in daycare so there’s no one to have eyes on these kids.”

Coston said she’s concerned about the low number of reports; Especially, since ages, one to seven are the largest group of kids in the foster care system.

“If people aren’t calling in these situations it’s not a good thing. It’s not like ‘oh. Everything’s perfect now and these kids are safe. It’s just – no one has eyes on these kids and things are happening behind closed doors.”

According to Coston, there are more foster kids in the system than there are families to take them in. “Once things start opening back up there’s going to be a huge flood into the foster care system. The foster care system isn’t going to be ready for it.”

To prepare, foster families are being heavily recruited. If you’d like to help but can’t foster a child For the Sake of One is also looking for volunteers, licensed babysitters, and donations.

Visit their website for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.