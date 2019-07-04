Texarkana park paving a trail through history

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana park is paving the way to a new trail.

Construction is now underway to reconstruct the lakeside walking trail at Spring Lake Park. They’re repairing damage and expanding hte width to make the walkway more accessible for folks with disabilities.

Plans include adding benches and signage along the path to share the history of the 50-year-old park.

“It’s just going to be a really cool walk whenever you’re going around this 2,000-foot stretch and you’re learning, you’re out in nature, you’re meeting people, and that’s really what this community is all about,” said Erin Rogers, communications coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Construction on the trail is expected to be complete by the end of July. The signs and benches will be added later this year.

Funding for the project comes from a nearly $300,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The park is open during construction.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.