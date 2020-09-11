Texarkana pays tribute to 9/11 victims with special display

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A special tribute to victims of the Sept. 11 attacks will be on display in Texarkana.

Everyone is invited to attend a lighting ceremony at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Texarkana Convention Center on 2910 S Cowhorn Creek Loop.

According to rally organizer Amber Cohen, Law Tigers Arkansas and Ladies In Leather Parade & Rally 2020 will pay tribute to the Twin Towers that fell in New York City 19 years ago.

Cohen said, “From the grounds of the convention center two huge blue beams of light will shine into the night sky in remembrance of the 2,977 people who died and more than 6,000 that were injured in the biggest terrorist attack this country has ever seen. Never Forget.”

The lights were brought in by Howie Wright, the Marketing Manager for Law Tigers Arkansas in Houston. Gunnery Sgt. Wright served 10 tours overseas with the U.S. Marine Corp, and drove to San Antonio from Houston to pick up the lights and then drove them to Texarkana.

Social distancing and masks will be required at tonight’s event.

