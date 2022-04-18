'If You Fee Different, You Drive Different:' Police message for 4/20 drivers

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – April 20, more commonly referred to as 4/20, is approaching and the Texarkana Police Department and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up to warn the public about the dangers of drug-impaired driving.

According to the NHTSA, between 2009 and 2018 the presence of marijuana during traffic fatalities had doubled. In 2018, 46% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs tested positive.

“If You Fee Different, You Drive Different,” is the message that TTPD and NHTSA want to get through to drivers. To ensure safety, they say there will be stepping up enforcement efforts from April 18 through 20.

“It doesn’t matter what term is used: If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, or wasted, he or she should not get behind the wheel,” TAPD said in a statement announcing the enhanced 4/20 DUI enforcement effort.

“Think driving while high isn’t dangerous? It has been proven that THC can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.”

For those who plan to indulge for 4/20, law enforcement encourages you to have a plan in place that will eliminate driving from your celebratory plans to keep yourself and your neighbors safe on the roadways.

Do not drive and do not ride as the passenger of an impaired driver.

Have a designated driver to ensure you will not drive impaired.

Take the keys from a friend who is preparing to drive while impaired, they’ll thank you later.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.

For more information about impaired driving visit the NHTSA website here.