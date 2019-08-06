Texarkana photo shoot for twins grabs attention nationwide

TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – The head of Main Street Texarkana said Tuesday that she’s been bombarded with phone calls since the announcement of a photo shoot for twins.



Main Street Director Ina McDowell said she’s received calls from as far away as California about Wednesday’s event. “It has just gone all over the country. I’ve had numerous phone calls from people about it and of course, have seen on the internet where it’s been in major newspapers of Houston and Fort Worth and it just goes on and on.”



The pictures will be used for promotional purposes, to showcase how Texarkana is ‘twice as nice.’ The shoot is set to take place at noon in front of the post office downtown, which is located in Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Ark.



McDowell said you don’t have to RSVP to the event, just show up with your twin! The event is scheduled to take place no longer than 30 minutes because of the heat.

Officials add that there will be a surprise announcement at the end of the event, with a special guest, but would release no further details as to not spoil the surprise.



