TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left a man in critical condition and police searching for suspects.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of Artesian Street in Texarkana, Arkansas, and arrived to find a man lying on the ground bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police say detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were notified and responded to the scene. Witnesses reported seeing three males believed to have been involved driving a white Range Rover.

Police have not identified the suspects. They say detectives are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about the crime police ask people to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-7867.