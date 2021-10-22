Texarkana police hosts Drug Take Back day

METAIRIE, LA. - In previous years, New Orleans has been very successful after its bi-week.

Typically bye weeks are had in the middle of the season when teams are suffering from injuries, various road games, etc. Sound familiar?

The New Orleans Saints have experienced all of that (and more) in just the first five weeks of the 2021-2022 season.

"This was my first bye week where coach gave us a whole week off," said Quarterback Jameis Winston.

"I asked him some things I needed to get better at and he sent me a healthy text message of what I need to get better at. I focus on those things, but that's really it. I used this by week to cherish my wife and spend some time with my boys," said Winston.

"It's kind of tough getting away from it because we're in the middle of season. It's an early by week. I really wanted to be out there, but just hopefully us getting healthy and us having this breath of fresh air to get locked back and loaded and get ready to play," said Winston.