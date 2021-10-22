Texarkana police hosts Drug Take Back day

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Harbor House Prevention, so the received drugs can be disposed of properly.
TAPD is hosting their 22nd drug take back program this weekend. Officers will be at the Texarkana Emergency Center located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Rd. Saturday, Oct. 21st. Drop-off begins at 8:00 a.m. and runs until 12:00 p.m.
“When people dispose of their medications in the garbage, oftentimes animals can be affected or if people find them in the garbage and take them when they shouldn’t,” said Shawna Yonts With the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
Drug drop-off bins are always available at the Texarkana Emergency Center, Bi-State Center, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.