Texarkana police investigate fatal shooting as a possible home break-in

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Arkansas Police investigate a Thursday night fatal shooting.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Linden Street in reference to a shooting and possible home invasion.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Devonta Biddle dead with a single gunshot wound.

The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death as a homicide and are currently following leads.

