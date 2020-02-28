Texarkana police investigate fatal shooting as a possible home break-in

Texarkana News
Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Arkansas Police investigate a Thursday night fatal shooting.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Linden Street in reference to a shooting and possible home invasion.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Devonta Biddle dead with a single gunshot wound.

The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death as a homicide and are currently following leads.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories