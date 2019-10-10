Texarkana police investigate man’s death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police got a call around 3:45 Thursday morning of a man laying on the ground outside an apartment in the Town North Apartment complex.

When they arrived he was unresponsive and transported to St. Michael Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police will continue to investigate.

They say foul play is not suspected at this point.

The man who appears to be in his early 20’s, has not yet been identified.

His body will be taken to Dallas for an autopsy.

