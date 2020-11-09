Texarkana police say 4 from Shreveport involved in stealing clothes from stores

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police have charged three people from Shreveport, Louisiana, with engaging in organized criminal activity after they were caught with clothing stolen from stores in Texarkana.

A 15-year-old girl also was taken into custody, said information from the department.

The arrests came after three of the four ran out of an Academy store in Texarkana on Nov. 3 “carrying armloads of clothes” and left in a silver van with a Louisiana license plates.

A short time later officers spotted the van going 85 mph on Jarvis Parkway.

Clothing taken from the Academy store and other stores were inside the van and surveillance video from Academy confirmed that three of those in the van were the same ones who took the clothing, police said.

Officers charged Ashanti Green, 18, Marcus Griffin, 40, and a 15-year-old girl with engaging in organized criminal activity. A fourth person in the van, Precious Davis, 30, was wanted on a felony theft warrant from Caddo Parrish, Louisiana, police said.

Police said Green also was charged with failure to identify because she initially lied about her name.

The three adults were booked into the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana. Griffin’s bond was set at $40,000 and Green’s $43,000. Davis was being held on the outstanding warrant. The juvenile was initially held in a juvenile facility and was expected to be released to her parents.

Police estimated the stolen clothing in the van was valued at about $3,500 and included about $2,200 in Nike apparel taken from Academy.