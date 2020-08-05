Texarkana Police search for missing 17-year-old

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana Police need your help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Saniya Jackson was visiting Texarkana for a shopping outing with other children from Elijah Homes, a temporary shelter for children awaiting placement in foster care, when she walked off from the group.

Saniya stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 120 lbs. with long braided hair that she usually keeps in a wrapped pony tail. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and ripped blue jeans.

The teen, who is originally from the Dallas area, doesn’t have any known family in Texarkana and detectives are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone who knows where Saniya could be is urged to call Texarkana, Texas Police at (903) 798-3116.

