Texarkana police seek couple accused of stealing from family who tried to help them

Felony theft warrants have been issued for the arrest of Tara Roberts and her boyfriend, Brenden Inman, who allegedly stole over $3,000 worth of items from family members while they were living with them in December 2020. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana are asking the public to help them find a couple accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from family members while they were guests in their home.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Tara Roberts, and her boyfriend, Brenden Inman, apparently fell on some hard times around the holiday season in 2020, and some of their relatives offered to let the couple stay at their house for a few weeks in December to help them get back on their feet.

Police say Roberts and Inman paid back their family’s generosity by stealing over $3,100 of their belongings while the couple stayed with them.

“That’s pretty low… 😕,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

Texarkana Texas police have issued felony theft warrants for the arrest of Roberts and Inman.

If anyone knows where Roberts or Inman is now, please call authorities at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP. #texarkanapolice