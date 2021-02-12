Texarkana police seek to ID 3 women accused of stealing $3.5K worth of purses from Dillards

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are looking to get the name of three women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of purses from a department store.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, on Monday, Jan. 18, the women loaded up with as many purses that they could carry and left a Dillards without paying for any of them.

In all, they got away with 16 Brahmin purses that are worth over $3,500.

If anyone knows who the women are, please contact Texarkana Texas police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.