Texarkana police seek to ID 3 women accused of stealing $3.5K worth of purses from Dillards

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are looking to get the name of three women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of purses from a department store.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, on Monday, Jan. 18, the women loaded up with as many purses that they could carry and left a Dillards without paying for any of them.

In all, they got away with 16 Brahmin purses that are worth over $3,500.

If anyone knows who the women are, please contact Texarkana Texas police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss