Texarkana Police to hold ‘Drug Take Back Day’

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana Police are giving residents an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by getting rid of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

TAPD will be holding its annual Drug Take Back Day from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 24.

You can dispose of your expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs at three drop off box locations:

Bi-State Justice building – 100 North State Line Ave.

Miller County Sherriff Office – 2300 East St.

Texarkana Emergency Center – 4646 Cowhorn Creek

The Bi-State Narcotics Taskforce will be at the Texarkana Emergency Center from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for in person drop offs, and to answer questions from the public.

It is important to know that law enforcement is only interested in:

The removal of unused and/or outdated medications and over the counter drugs from your home

It makes no difference if you live in Texas or Arkansas

All medications will be taken back, no questions asked

You can remove the label if you desire but it’s not necessary

Law enforcement also asks that you do not deposit needles or “sharps”.

Items Accepted for the Program:

Prescriptions

Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)

Medicated ointment, lotions, or drops

Pills in any packaging (glass bottles, plastic containers, plastic bags, etc.)

Over-the-counter medications Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)

Pet medications

Items Not Accepted in the Program:

Blood sugar equipment

Sharps/needles

Illegal drugs & narcotics (although police will accept these items if placed in the container)

Thermometers

IV bags

Bloody or infectious waste

Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc)

According to Artakeback.org, Drug overdose deaths are the leading cause of accidental deaths in the U.S., surpassing vehicle fatality accidents by nearly 18,000 deaths.

Another reason to participate is because leftover medicine is toxic waste. It poses a danger to people, pets, and the environment if it’s not disposed of properly. If flushed or thrown away it can get into the waterways, affecting our drinking water.

Miller County Sherriff Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office are also participating in the Drug Take Back Day.

For more information visit http://www.arkpolice.txkusa.org.

