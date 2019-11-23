Texarkana police warn of Grim dangers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The removal of asbestos and lead got underway this week on the old Hotel Grim in downtown Texarkana.

Now, officials are warning those that might be curious about taking a last peek inside to stay away. Crews on the scene say asbestos levels are pretty dangerous and the cleanup will take six months to complete. They say that a lot of asbestos is located in the basement and then sporadically throughout the rest of the building.

Asbestos supervisor Donald Burris said crews have been getting a lot of interest from the public. “I’ve had two younger gentlemen come by asking me if they can go check it out because they said their grandpappy or father passed away in the building a long time ago.”

Police want the public to know that if they are caught trying to get into the building, or even in the building, they will be arrested and charged with criminal trespass. “We’ve seen kids that want to get in there, teenagers, young people, just want to get in that are curious, that want to see what’s going on. This is a very dangerous building,” said TTPD Officer Shawn Vaughn.

“The gates are there for a reason, and it’s not only to protect me, it’s to protect ya’ll as well, to keep the public safe and everything like that,” said Burris.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.