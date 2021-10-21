Texarkana police warn public to be “extra vigilant” after rash of armed robberies

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas police are warning people to be aware of their surroundings after a rash of armed robberies at convenience stores in recent days.

Over the last week and a half, police say there have been three late-night armed robberies at local convenience stores”Anyone around a convenience store should be extra vigilant right now,” TTPD said in a Facebook post.

“If you notice a person or a vehicle that seems out of place or suspicious, please call 911 so we can come check them out. Better safe than sorry. We’d much rather get a call and it wind up being nothing than not getting a call and there’s another robbery – this time where someone gets seriously hurt or killed.”

“The concern is that he has progressively gotten more violent as these have gone on long, so we wanted to make sure that the community knew,” TTPD Police Information Officer Shawn Vaughn said.

Police believe that the same man committed all three armed robberies. While they have not been able to gather enough details for a specific description, they say the man is about 5’9 with a stocky build. The gunman has also worn a hoodie with a mask and has been armed with a handgun each time.

Anyone with any information on who might be responsible for all these robberies is asked to call the police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.