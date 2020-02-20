Texarkana prepares for Mardi Gras parade this weekend

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in the Texarkana area are preparing for this weekend’s Mardi Gras parade.

Festivities are set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 with a 5K run. A Disney-themed children’s parade is set to begin at 10 a.m.

For the adults, dozens of food and retail vendors are set to be on hand and a live band will play at 11 a.m. This year’s main financial sponsor is Precision Roll Grinders. “It’s great to bring the community together, just to strengthen community ties, to get everyone together to have a great time,” said Human Resources Vice President Victor Schmidt.

HealthCARE Express and Texarkana Radio are organizing the event.

The event’s main parade is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Texarkana.