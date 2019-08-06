Texarkana puppy thrown from vehicle dies

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of three puppies thrown from a moving vehicle late last month in Texarkana, Ark. has died.



Animal control officials said the dog passed away Friday night and was the puppy with the worst injuries of the three. Authorities said the wounds on his back were so deep, you could see his spine.



The three puppies were still on antibiotics for infections, and had just been to a veterinarian for a checkup the day before, according to shelter officials.



The puppies, all boys, were found over a week ago in the Sugar Hill area, badly burned from road rash.



Officials said Tuesday that the two remaining puppies will be turned over to an animal rescue group so their healing can be monitored closely.



No arrests have been made. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact police.



