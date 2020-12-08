Texarkana ransomware attack impacts city and county employees

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Local authorities are investigating a ransomware attack leaving city officials with many unanswered questions.

Many city officials say the wide-spread system outage has left them locked out of their computers since Sunday morning. Officials say they don’t know what exactly caused the systems to shutdown.

“Both cities and counties, the Bowie County and Arkansas and Texas, our IT department is held in Texarkana Water Utilities we’ve had a ransom attack that’s knocked our systems down. We don’t have an internet feed,” said Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown.

Authorities say right now, the attacker is not asking for any money or sending any threats about publishing personal information and data. Texarkana, Texas, and Bowie County officials are not sure what to call it, but Texarkana, Arkansas is calling it a ransom attack.

“It may be, but all we know at this point is that there was some sort of cyber attack or outside agent that hacked into our system,” said Bowie County, Texas Judge Bobby Howell.

More importantly, employees day-to-day work life has been shifted by this attack.

“Data that we back up on a daily basis is impacted. It makes it harder to do our jobs but it’s still possible,” said Texarkana, Texas PIO, Lisa Thompson.

City employees in Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas, along with Bowie County employees are being told leave their computers off until investigators determine the source.

“You know it’s just kind of your back-up is to go back to what I call the old days because you still have to pay your bills. You still have to pay your employees. So we’re reverting kind of in manual mode right now,” said Brown.

Officials say business will be conducted by pen and paper for at least a week. If you need anything immediate like a marriage license, you can visit surrounding counties like Cass or Titus.

Emergency services like 911 are not impacted.