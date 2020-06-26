Texarkana rapper “Band Aide” convicted of drug trafficking

Texarkana

by: Mintie Betts

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana rapper was convicted in court Thursday on federal violations.

According to information presented in court in 2017, 31-year-old Justin Rashad Young was found guilty of drug trafficking Thursday following a four-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

Young and Joshea “Too Tall” Cardwell were allegedly found in Texarkana with methamphetamine, marijuana, drug distribution materials, and a 9 mm pistol. In multiple encounters, Young was found in possession of marijuana after leaving a drug house and shot at another. Young and Cardwell were indicted by a grand jury on November 14, 2018, and again on July 24, 2019.

On June 4, Cardwell pleaded guilty to conspiring with Young to possess and distribute marijuana and methamphetamine and to possessing a firearm. Young and Cardwell could face up to 40 years in federal prison.

