Texarkana receives grant to revitalize the arts and historic district downtown

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana received a $56,000 dollars from the state to help revitalize downtown.

The grant will focus on the Courthouse Square Connections Project, which will serve as a gateway to the downtown arts and historic district.

The money will fund banners and signage on state line starting at the post office $30,000 will be dedicated to artwork.

“I think this just shows that we’re dedicated to revitalizing our downtown. There’s a lot of beautiful historic buildings downtown that I think will draw a lot of visitors and tourists to come visit our great city,” said Keith Beason, Texarkana City Planner.

Some of the art will involve salvaged materials from the iconic Hotel Grim.

The city of Texarkana, Texas is looking for local artists to help with the project. Anyone interested should contact Keith Beason, the City Planner by email at keith.beason@txkusa.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.