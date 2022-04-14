TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Economic Development Commission recently announced that Texarkana is the latest city to complete the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative.

The distinction means that city and business leaders have gone through the steps necessary to make sure they have the workforce to recruit for any industry. The city also has a nearly 1,400-acre site that is prime for economic development.

Government leaders met Wednesday to announce the new site certification and to be recognized by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

There are only eight cities in Arkansas, including Texarkana that have achieved this designation.

Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke at the announcement and says this completion will set the stage for recruiting a major industry to the Texarkana area.

“Industry moves very quick and so if they want to expand or they want to find a location to build a manufacturing facility, they want a quick decision, said Hutchinson. “If you don’t have a site ready, then you’re not even going to be on the list to be considered.”

Hutchinson says he’d like to see an automobile manufacturer on the site location.