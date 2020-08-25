Radar

Texarkana Red Cross Chapter seeking volunteers

Texarkana
Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS) – The Red Cross Chapter in Texarkana has already started contacting volunteers and local officials ahead of the predicted storm this week.

According to Executive Director, Christal Prince, the local chapter will be on standby to help anyone who’s conditions become unlivable during the storm and if it travels up the Texas and Louisiana state line.

Prince says local volunteers will also be ready to travel from Texarkana to the Gulf Coast if extra help is needed.

Red Cross officials are setting up rooms for evacuees at hotels and shelters.

“The most important thing is to be aware to watch your tv news, to watch the newspaper to keep up with where the storms are actually going, which direction and whether they are going to actually reach our area or not,” said Prince.

According to Red Cross, they are in need of more funding after using a lot of their funding just a week and a half ago, after flash flooding affected dozens of residents in Texarkana, Arkansas.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

