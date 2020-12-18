Texarkana Regional Airport aims to add direct flight to Houston

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials at Texarkana Regional Airport are trying to lure a second airline to the area to offer a direct flight to Houston.

On Thursday, the airport’s board voted to seek a Department of Transportation grant for $884,722 for assistance with startup costs and revenue guarantee in their first year.



Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said he met with 7 airlines last week, and one has offered to support a request for a Small Community Air Service Developmemt Grant to Houston.

Officials added that they’re reaching out to local businesses for letters of support and asking whether businesses would be willing to chip in toward a $97,000 match. The airport is located in the district of Texarkana, Ark. Ward 3 Director Steven Hollibush, who attended Thursday’s meeting. He said another airline would be a big win for Texarkana. “Now, anywhere you want to fly, you’ve got to go through Dallas first, because that’s the American hub. By flying out of Houston, you have access to more airlines and more international travel,” he said.

Airport officials hope to receive pledges from local businesses by January 9. The grant is typically awarded by the end of February.



Mehrlich said direct flights to Houston haven’t been offered in Texarkana since 2008, when Continental Airlines stopped service.