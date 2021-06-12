Texarkana Regional Airport breaks ground on new American Airlines terminal

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – After months of anticipation, the multi-million dollar American Airlines terminal project at the Texarkana Regional Airport is finally in motion.

Many Texarkana officials and members of the community came together to witness the groundbreaking of the second American Airlines terminal. The first terminal was built in 1960.

“Patronize Texarkana and not drive to Little Rock, Dallas, or Shreveport. We truly need them to buy tickets. In fact, tickets are very affordable out of Texarkana,” said former board member, Don Ruggles.

Executive Director Paul Mehrlichm says they hope to attract more travelers across the four-state area. By encouraging people to fly out of Texarkana instead of the other surrounding airports. Officials say the goal is to eventually have four airlines.

“This airport is really being built for our local community. You know – we want people to come out here and have a really good comfortable experience. And uh – really be able to enter anywhere into the world right from their own backyard,” said Mehrlichm.

In the midst of the celebration, many people got to jump aboard and take a tour of one of the oldest flying DC-3’s in the world. One of the earliest flying planes was the flagship Texarkana.

Local businesses like The Texarkana Emergency Center, Famer’s Bank and Trust, and Eagles Distributing sponsored the DC-3 plane.

“When I travel for business or pleasure I try to come in and out of the Texarkana Regional Airport just because it’s so easy to get in and out of. You go to Dallas, or Little Rock or Shreveport you have to worry about parking. You have to worry about fees for your car. And it’s a lot more difficult to get your luggage in and out of. Here it’s a hometown feel,” Dr. Matt Young, Texarkana’s local health authority.

Mehrlich says the $36 million project is funded by aviation grants and the Department of Public Transportation.

The terminal is set to be complete by 2024.