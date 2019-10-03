Texarkana Regional Airport holds disaster drill

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport is working to help ensure travelers are safe. The facility held a mock disaster drill Wednesday with the help of several local agencies.

In the emergency exercise, a school bus served the role as a plane crashed on a runway. Volunteers stood in as passengers.

The airport’s fire chief said the training is a chance to test their plans and make sure they have the manpower and resources to respond 24 hours a day.

“To make sure we’re still on track and everybody’s still on the same page as far as what their duties are, where they go, how to respond on an airport,” said Texarkana Regional Airport Fire Chief Sam Rose. “Which is unique.”

The Federal Aviation Administration requires this training every three years.

