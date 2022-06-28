TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport is purchasing eight acres of land to attract some aviation-based businesses to the area.

Both sides of the city approved a resolution authorizing the purchase from Plainfield LLC. The undeveloped land is located between the airport’s property and East 19th Street.

A new business on the land would not only have access to the runway but also easy access to Interstate 49.

Airport Director Paul Mehrlich says he hopes to start conversations with potential companies about leasing the property soon.

“We are trying to bring a maintenance repair overhaul facility or a cargo facility down there,” said Mehrlich. “There’s potential that it could bring 150 jobs to the community and these jobs tend to pay around 50,000 dollars.”

The cost of the land is about $82,000 dollars. Both cities are using federal funding as well as money from other airport property sales to cover the cost.

A new terminal building is also under construction and is expected to open in 2024.