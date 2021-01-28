Texarkana Regional Airport seeks to ground break new terminal in April

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport officials are looking to break ground on a brand new terminal in April.

Airport Director Paul Mehrlich says construction on the new north taxiway is expected to get underway in July, while work on the south taxiway should be complete late next month.

He says the new construction allows room for growth.

“It allows us to support heavier aircraft so if we are able to get a larger aircraft like a 737 we’ve already have a taxi way that can handle that weight,” said Mehrlich.

The airport has also hired a new Real Estate and Marketing Manager, Tyler Brown, of Ashdown. His duties include promoting economic development at the airport.