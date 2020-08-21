Texarkana resident gets new home from Habitat for Humanity

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas now has one more homeowner. Friday morning, Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new home on Norris Cooley Drive. The celebration was a little different this year, due to the pandemic.

“I’m very excited. Just right now, I think I’m overwhelmed. With all the excitement. I appreciate it. I’m so grateful to everybody who came out today and most importantly I thank God,” said Lawanda Nelson, New Home Owner.

Lawanda Nelson gets the keys to her new Texarkana home. Construction took a little longer than usual due to heavy rain during the winter months and the COVID-19 pandemic. It typically takes six months to build a habitat for humanity home. this time it took nearly one year.

“We were supposed to finish this house by the first of April and that didn’t happen. If we had had the last few weeks of March to actually come in here and bring in twenty volunteers at a time we would have done it and that didn’t happen,” said Mary Wormington, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Texarkana,

Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana Executive Director, Mary Wormington, said she’s happy to have a new taxpayer in the city. Their goal is to build at least two houses a year.

“It’s been a long road to finally get to this point. But, we are happy that the community pulled together and helped us. Including the Chamber of Commerce that was able to give us a little grant money,” said Wormington.

Harvest Regional Food Bank also filled the cabinets with food.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.