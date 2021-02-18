Texarkana residents dealing with aftermath of winter storms

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana residents are dealing with the aftermath of the winter stormS. Many people are trying to dig their way out of the snow. Hoping to get out and find resources like food and gas.

As we drove around earlier, many gas stations were closed because there’s no gasoline available. Some say they hope to receive shipments this weekend once the roads are clear.

Some local grocery stores are open with a limited supply of food. On the other hand, traffic through the city is minimal, but a few people out walking the streets.

“Hope it’s over soon. I mean, I’m prepared you know. I went to the store and got all the stuff. It was still things you didn’t think about like rock salt,” said Lorenzo Jackson, one Texarkana, Texas Resident.

Another Texarkana, Texas resident says this winter storm was needed.

“I was kind of glad it happened to get people to sit down away from this coronavirus thing. You know everybody is out partying – doing this. But, you bring snow, everybody stays put,” said Terry Franklin.

TxDOT crews and safety officials don’t expect the roads to be clear until this weekend once warmer temperatures roll in.

Although tractors, sand, and salt trucks are out on the roads clearing streets, local authorities recommend staying home.