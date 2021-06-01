Texarkana residents encouraged to take internet survey

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana economic development group is asking for public input regarding internet access.

AR-TX REDI hopes to bring more reliable, high-speed, broadband access to the area. The goal is for everyone in Miller and Bowie Counties to have it. “It’s so important for education, it’s so important for economic development … to have internet access that is affordable for the future,” said

AR-TX REDI volunteer and State Bank Chief Financial Officer Brock McCorkle.



According to AR-TX REDI, broadband is defined by the FCC as always-on, high-speed internet access that is at least 25 megabits per second (Mbps) downstream to your device and 3 Mbps upstream from your device.



You can get more information about the survey on Facebook @artxredi or take the survey here: https://loom.ly/BU8SIGU.