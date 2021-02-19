Texarkana residents gather for a massive snowball fight

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Local residents are shedding light on the winter storms by gathering for some community fun in the snow.

Instead of sitting around the house waiting for the snow to melt, many Texarkana residents are making the best of the situation. Many people came together for a big snowball all fight in the parking lot of Central Mall.

It’s been years since Texarkana has seen this much snow. Now, dozens of people are out enjoying the rare occasion by playing in the snow. A few teenagers say they came across the idea on a social media platform called Tik-Tok.

“I hit up my friend Ro-Ro to set it up. It was like two days ago and we picked a spot and everything,” said local resident, David Perez.

For the last seveal days, people have been stuck in the house due to bad weather and unsafe road conditions. Local residents say the goal is to unite and bring happiness during this cold time.

One Texarkana resident, Angel Tasby, said, “Just to have fun – Community fun, community fun. We just having fun. It’s something we ain’t never had in a while. We haven’t seen snow like this in a minute.”

Thanks to the power of social media, the word got out.

“We saw it on Facebook. We’ve been riding on a 4-wheeler all day. And so we decided to come by,” said two Texarkana, Texas residents, Kiana and Xavier.

Another resident, Rakeem Griffin, said, “We seen it on Facebook man. Brought all the family out here man.”

One Texas High School student says he wants this to be a moment to remember.

“It’s been fun. Everybody just out here representing Texarkana because we don’t ever get snow like this,” said Braylon Stewart.

If you’re looking to have some fun today could be your last chance before most of the snow melts away.