Texarkana residents make New Year’s Resolutions for 2020

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A new year comes with new possibilities, and it is a time where many folks make resolutions they hope to keep past the month of January.

It is the end of 2019, but the start of a new decade and people are already setting goals for 2020.

It is something they hope to accomplish or a trait they wish to change. In other words, a New Year’s Resolution.

According to the U.S. & World News, 80 percent of resolutions fail due to unachievable goals and smaller goals are more successful.

A resolution can be anything from a healthier lifestyle, traveling more, or spending less money.

Going into 2020, most people say they will continue to live their lives as normal but make minor adjustments to reach their goals.

Texarkana citizen Douglas Craigen says his goal is to spend more time with his family since he’s getting older.

“Even though I don’t usually make New Years’ resolutions this may sound cheesy but basically just keep trying to focus on my family and spend as much time with my kids,” Craigen said.

On the other hand, Kortney Williams, another Texarkana resident, says her main priority is to finish her program.

“I’m in the nursing program. The ADM program at Texarkana College. I’m halfway through and I just want to finish,” Williams said.

After talking with some shoppers, some said they haven’t even thought about a new year’s resolution.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.