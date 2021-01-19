Texarkana residents rush to buy lottery tickets for Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A winner could be drawn Tuesday night for the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history, and there are plenty of hopefuls in the ArkLaTex.

The Mega Millions top prize has hit an estimated $850 million, the biggest jackpot in more than two years. Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., isn’t far behind at $730 million for a drawing Wednesday night.

“I’d sit down. Think about it. Get your number and call you and say ‘you better come get your half,’” said one local lottery hopeful Tuesday afternoon.

It is a dollar amount that could change someone’s life forever.

“I would retire and probably move to Colorado,” said one Texarkana resident picking up a ticket Tuesday.

“If I won the lottery I would pay off my sister’s debt and retire,” said another. “And I would donate to St. Jude’s and some of the other children’s foundations.”

Some spent as little $2 for a chance, while others spent more than $50 to purchase several tickets.

“I’d take a cruise as far away from this place as I could get,” said one hopeful. Another who stopped to grab a lottery ticket on his way through town said he would “Probably invest it. Take my time. Look out for friends and family. Donate to my church.”

Many people say it’s worth their time and money to play the lottery. For some, not so much.

“I would think it was a joke. I never win anything,” said one resident.

You can buy a ticket at most convenient stores or download the lottery app on your mobile device.

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. You have until 9:45 p.m. to get your ticket. If you don’t win the Mega Millions, you still have a chance to win the Powerball. The cut off is Wednesday at 9:59 p.m.