TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another Texarkana business is holding a fundraiser for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty during a manhunt for a homicide suspect in early August.

On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to benefit Lt. Scott Lillis, who was shot in the face on Aug. 6 as he approached a vehicle he stopped because it matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle in a fatal shooting in Hooks earlier that same day.

Lillis was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock. Police say he will lose his left eye as a result of the attack but miraculously suffered no brain trauma and is expected to eventually return to work.

The homicide suspect was found dead the next day inside a vacant home after an hours-long standoff.

Since Lillis’ shooting, the community held a number of fundraisers to help offset the officer’s growing expenses related to his injury.

The latest fundraiser is Thursday, August 18, at On The Border, located at 4300 Saint Michael in Texarkana, Texas. The restaurant is open until 11 p.m.

According to the promotional flyer for the fundraiser, 20% of sales will be donated to Lt. Scott Lillis and his family.