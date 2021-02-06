Texarkana restaurant prepares for Super Bowl crowds amid pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Super Bowl Sunday is typically a big day for restaurants and bars, but the coronavirus pandemic will require things to look a lot different this year.

At Walk-On’s in Texarkana, management is expecting a busy night, but COVID-19 restrictions requiring social distancing and sufficient space between tables mean they might not even be able to operate at the 75% capacity now allowed since hospitalizations in the region dropped below 15% for the first time since early January.

Until this week, restaurants in Texarkana and Bowie County were required to operate at 50% capacity.

Walk-On’s franchise partner Ricky Tompkins says they’ll be strictly enforcing the guidelines that remain in place, which also include mask-wearing and sanitizing frequently. This will be the first Super Bowl Sunday for this location since it opened last year the day after the big game.

“We’re super excited this year to have a Walk-On’s in Texarkana that people can come enjoy the Super Bowl. Although, probably at a much smaller capacity than what we would’ve hoped for in a normal year,” said Tompkins.

To avoid large crowds and long wait times, restaurants recommend calling ahead to reserve your table or order a take-out for your family.