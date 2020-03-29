Texarkana restaurants available for take-out and delivery

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Restaurants are closed for dine-in service in the Texarkana area, just as they across the country. But local businesses are encouraging the community to use the take-out option instead.

Over the last several weeks, restaurants had to find new ways to serve their customers. Options like take-out, drive-throughs, and delivery service have become the new norm.

“We’re doing curb-side. It kind of reinvented the way that we do our business model. So that we can make it as easy as possible for the guest to come in and have a little bit of normalcy,” said Trent Taylor, managing partner of Texas Roadhouse in Texarkana.

One family drove from Springhill, Louisiana and made their carryout order feel like a dine-in experience.

“In our case, we drove a distance to come here. So we didn’t want to sit in our car to eat. So we brought our own table and silverware and set-up and had a little picnic here. We still got to eat out and enjoy the sun. Enjoy the beautiful day and help support our local business,” said David Scruggs.

Managers at local fast-food and sit-down restaurants encourage the community to use the take-out option now more than ever, especially since this is the only way to keep their employees working.

“The grocery store is too full, go out there and get some to-gos, make sure that you’re utilizing everything that you possibly can to help out the community. Because we’re all in this together and we’ll get through it and we all need each other right now,” said Taylor.

If you choose to use a take-out option, it’s recommended that you still leave at least a 20% tip to help support food service employees.

