Texarkana Salvation Army hosts annual ‘Angel Tree’ donation drive

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – For nearly 50 years, the Salvation Army hosts their annual “Angel Tree” donation every holiday season. Hundreds of Texarkana residents will have gifts to open this Christmas.

About 900 kids and seniors received a Christmas bag filled with brand new toys and clothes donated by community members.

Major Tracey Czajkowski at the Texarkana Salvation Army says the goal is to give every child and senior a Christmas to remember.

“We know that the kids and the senior citizens that are on the angel tree wouldn’t necessarily even have a Christmas. Or have anything Christmas morning to be able to open or have joy on Christmas morning.”

For convenience and easy pick-up, the Salvation Army started hosting the event as a drive-thru last year. Since we’re still in the midst of the pandemic, the Salvation Army decided to continue drive-thru pick-ups this year.

Once you’ve been selected, the process is fairly simple. Each person creates a list of items they want. Then volunteers package everything and the parent or caregiver comes to pick them up.

“They come unwrapped so that the parent has the opportunity to wrap them and give it to the child,” said Tracey.

Registration for Angel Tree donations starts at the beginning of October. For more information or to make a donation visit the Salvation Army’s website.