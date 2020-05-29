Texarkana Salvation Army recovering from lack of donations during pandemic

TEXARKANA, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – After being closed for two months due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army’s thrift store reopens. They’re looking for ways to recover from a lack of donations.

The Salvation Army said since the reopening of the “Family Store” sales have been down 30 percent. Now, it’s starting to affect other programs and led to lay-offs.

Major Russell Czajkowski said donations are their main source of revenue. Proceeds from the store are used to fund the Salvation Army’s shelter along with its feeding and rental assistance programs.

Sales also help pay employees. “I think we provide a great service to the community. We have a dedicated staff who works very very hard and it was very hard to do that,” said Czajkowski.

About nine were laid off and five have since been reinstated. Donations like furniture and clothes are needed. They can be dropped off at the Salvation Army’s storefront on Walton Drive.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.