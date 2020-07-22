Texarkana Salvation Army mobile food pantry

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Salvation Army is taking their mobile food pantry on the road. Wednesday morning, the Salvation Army gave away 100 food boxes at their drive-thru pantry in Hooks, Texas.

The Salvation Army uses food donations and grant money for meals. Each family contacts the salvation army prior to the event to provide household information in exchange for a ticket number. The number is needed to pick-up the food box.

Social Services Director Marty Hawkins said their goal is to give to families dealing with food insecurity during this crisis.

“Because of the situation and people being out of work and they’re finding their foods and stuff being short on pantry and stuff. So we’re trying to help where we can. Every little bit helps,” said Hawkins.

Inside each food box, is pasta, canned goods, and juices. The director said there is enough food to last each family at least a week.

The Salvation Army said they plan to do at least one mobile pantry a week. The next stop is New Boston. There is no set date or location yet.

